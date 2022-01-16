$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 1,201,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

