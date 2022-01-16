$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 742,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.27.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

