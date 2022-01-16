Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,044. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

