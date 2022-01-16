$5.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce $5.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $11.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,159. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

