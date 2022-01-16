Dogeswap (DOGES) Price Hits $36.49 on Major Exchanges

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for about $36.49 or 0.00084995 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $729,862.81 and approximately $800.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.53 or 0.07729082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,837.93 or 0.99772453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

