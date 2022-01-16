Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00213503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00045847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00448860 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00077101 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

