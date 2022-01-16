VITE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.23 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00041815 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,030,820,253 coins and its circulating supply is 498,249,143 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

