$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $245.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 1,501,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,929. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

