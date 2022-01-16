Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PUMSY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 2,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Puma has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

