Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.94 million to $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at $38,033,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at $32,610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOE remained flat at $$21.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ferro has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

