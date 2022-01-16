Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AXTA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
