Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $95.55

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.55.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $85.74. 2,246,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

