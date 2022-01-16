B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 10,036,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,272. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

