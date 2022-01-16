Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LQMT stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 676,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,661. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
