Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LQMT stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 676,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,661. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.