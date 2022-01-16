Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

