Filecoin Price Tops $30.06 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $339.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 147,799,573 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

