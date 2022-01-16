Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Expands By 100.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PGUUF remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

