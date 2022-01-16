Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MITQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.