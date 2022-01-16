Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,829,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Life Clips Company Profile
