$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. 2,225,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,491. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

