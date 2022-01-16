Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:IRNT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,664. IronNet has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

