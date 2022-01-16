Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Portsmouth Square stock remained flat at $$55.00 during trading on Friday. Portsmouth Square has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

