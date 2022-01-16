HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Up 120.0% in December

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN HMG remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Friday. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.