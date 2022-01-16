Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rises By 105.2%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,484,400 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the December 15th total of 1,210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.4 days.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 31,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEYUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

