Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $68.84

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BUD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 1,992,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

