ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,943. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

