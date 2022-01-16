Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $95.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,830. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 365,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
