Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $95.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,830. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 365,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.