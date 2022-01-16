Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 13,256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,249. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.
Grupo México Company Profile
