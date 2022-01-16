Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in December

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 13,256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,249. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.