$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.42. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 6,930,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

