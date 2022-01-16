Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Declines By 57.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.