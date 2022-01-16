Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Declines By 57.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.