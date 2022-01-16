Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECEZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 375,155,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,121,250. Ecosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. The firm’s products are used as bio-remediation for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. It provides a suite of tablet-based products that can be added to waste systems.

