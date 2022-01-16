F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in F.N.B. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F.N.B. by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 2,454,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.