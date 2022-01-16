CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $267,188.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.24 or 1.00084170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

