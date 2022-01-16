Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.75. 1,562,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

