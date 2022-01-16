Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) PT at $23.50

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

