Lightning Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Lightning has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $205,513.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

