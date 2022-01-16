DMScript (DMST) Tops One Day Volume of $1,258.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. DMScript has a market cap of $167,506.86 and $1,258.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

