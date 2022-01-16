Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 149,997 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

