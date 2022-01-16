Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Drops By 64.8%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 136.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

JFR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,832. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

