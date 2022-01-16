First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in December

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.38. 14,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,520. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
