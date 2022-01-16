First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in December

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.38. 14,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,520. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

