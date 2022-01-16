Font (FONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,705.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $598,035.12 and $6,705.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Font has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

