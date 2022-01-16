Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 925,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,372. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

