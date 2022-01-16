Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.50 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $157.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $164.20 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $495.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $504.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $898.28 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $951.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

