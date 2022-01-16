Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $349.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $344.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

CBSH stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 483,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,933. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.