Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Expands By 140.6%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF remained flat at $$8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

