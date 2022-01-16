Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 6,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

QTRHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.