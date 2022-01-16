Bintex Futures 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $50,396.26 and $9.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.