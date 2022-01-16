nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 175,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,869. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

