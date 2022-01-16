Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ATLKY stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. 99,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

