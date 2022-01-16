Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 2,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $139 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.